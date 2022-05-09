Police launch investigation after motorcyclist ‘murdered’ in Khansahib Budgam

Srinagar, May 9: A 25-year-old youth was allegedly murdered on Monday morning in the Gurwaith Khansahib area of central Kashmir's Budgam district.
Quoting sources, news agency KNO reported that the man was traveling on a bike when an unknown person hit him on his head with some blunt object leaving him critically injured.
The victim whose identification was not immediately known was shifted to Sub district hospital Khansahib where doctors refered him to SKIMS Srinagar. However, he succumbed to his injuries.
An official said that an investigation has been started into the matter and body will be handed over to the bereaved family after medical formalities.