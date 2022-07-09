Police launch market checking drive in Budgam

Srinagar: In order to keep a check on overpricing, profiteering and black marketing ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, Police launched market checking at various markets of district Budgam including Chadoora, Khanshab, Beerwah, Pakherpora and other adjacent areas of district.
The drive was launched to ensure all essential commodities are sold at government approved rates as per the quality standards with sufficient availability of consumables.
The checking squads comprising of NT Chadoora Farooz Ahmad along with SHO Chadoora Mehboob Hussain and Police Party of PS Chadoora, NT Khansahab Mohammad Maqbool along with SI Suhail Ahmad and Police party of PS Khanshab, NT Beerwah Fayaz Ahmad Khan along with ASI Mushtaq Ahmad and police party of PS Beerwah, NT Pakherpora Ghulam Hassan Ganie along with I/C Pakherpora SI Irshad Ahmad and police party of PP Pakerpora carried out the checking.
While interacting with the shopkeepers, the team members asked them to display rate lists, keep shops neat and clean and ensure that all packaged commodities sold to consumers must bear MRP, package date, net content and other related information.
They also appealed to the general public to bring to the notice of the administration “if anyone is found indulging in overcharging of essential commodities for immediate action.”
It was reiterated that such inspections would be conducted on a regular basis and the police warned the traders of stern action “if they are found indulging in profiteering.”