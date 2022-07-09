Police launch market checking drive in Budgam

While interacting with the shopkeepers, the team members asked them to display rate lists, keep shops neat and clean and ensure that all packaged commodities sold to consumers must bear MRP, package date, net content and other related information.

They also appealed to the general public to bring to the notice of the administration “if anyone is found indulging in overcharging of essential commodities for immediate action.”

It was reiterated that such inspections would be conducted on a regular basis and the police warned the traders of stern action “if they are found indulging in profiteering.”