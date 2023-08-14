Police Medal for Gallantry | ADGP Kashmir, DIG CKR, SSP Budgam among 55 Police personnel awarded by President

Srinagar, Aug 14: Additional Director of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Central Kashmir Range (CKR) Sujit Kumar Singh, and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Budgam Al-Tahir Gilani are among 55 Police personnel awarded Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) for their distinguished services.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh and ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar congratulated the officers and personnel.
The President's Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) is awarded on the grounds of Conspicuous Gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals.
The Ministry of Home Affairs has released the list of medal awardees to the Police personnel on the occasion of Independence Day 2023.
J&K Police has received 76 medals, sharing second place with Maharashtra for highest medal tally among states and union territories.
The maximum PMGs among all forces, 55 officers and soldiers were conferred with Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG), one President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM-DS), and 20 Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PMMS).
The 1997 batch IPS officer, Vijay Kumar, took charge as the new Police chief of Kashmir in December 2019. He had taken over charge from 2000 batch IPS officer of J&K cadre, Swayam Parkash Pani.
ADGP Kumar, who has also been awarded PMG, served in J&K Police in various capacities and has successfully broken the back of terror outfits in Kashmir.
He is known for handling anti-terrorist operations in Kashmir, anti-Maoist operations in Bastar area of Chhattisgarh, and Jat agitation.
In August 2022, he was promoted to the rank of ADGP.
Sujit Kumar, a 2007 batch IPS officer, who has also been awarded PMG, is serving as DIG CKR since October 2021.
He was earlier posted as DIG North Kashmir Range (NKR) during which a number of successful anti-terror operations were carried out.
Al Tahir Gilani, a JKPS officer, was posted as SSP Budgam in January 2023.
He has served in the department in various capacities including SSP Traffic City and also Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).
SSP Ghulam Geelani Wani and SP Headquarters Srinagar Arif Amin Shah have also been awarded.
LG CONGRATULATES ADGP, OTHERS
“Heartiest congratulations to ADGP Vijay Kumar and all Police personnel of @JmuKmrPolice who have been awarded prestigious Police Medal for Gallantry, President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service on the occasion of Independence Day 2023,” office of the LG said in tweet.
DGP CONGRATULATES
DGP Dilbag Singh also congratulated the awardees and their families.
He thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, officers of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Home Department for honouring the valour and professionalism of J&K Police personnel.
ADGP KASHMIR CONGRATULATES
“ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar congratulates all JKP and CAPFs personnel who received Police Medal for Gallantry by the President of India in anti-terrorist operations in Kashmir on the occasion of the IndependenceDay 2023,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.