Police Medal for Gallantry | ADGP Kashmir, DIG CKR, SSP Budgam among 55 Police personnel awarded by President

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh and ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar congratulated the officers and personnel.

The President's Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) is awarded on the grounds of Conspicuous Gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has released the list of medal awardees to the Police personnel on the occasion of Independence Day 2023.

J&K Police has received 76 medals, sharing second place with Maharashtra for highest medal tally among states and union territories.