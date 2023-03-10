Police observe International Women’s Week in Baramulla

The event was attended by SSP Baramulla Amod Ashok Nagpure, ASP Baramulla, DySP DAR Baramulla, DySP Prob Kubra Nazir, SHO PS Boniyar, Incharge Special Cell for Women and Children Baramulla, Coordinator Human Welfare Voluntary Organization Baramulla, Central Administrator One Stop Centre Baramulla and Chairman Elite Welfare Research Organization Baramulla.

SSP Baramulla while speaking on the occasion, highlighted the role of women in the society. He said that International Women’s Day is celebrated every year with great enthusiasm around the world to celebrate the achievements of women in social, political, economic and other fields of life. Today, women rule almost every field of life and work at par with men. SSP said that women’s day is particularly observed to acknowledge the achievements of women in various aspects of life.