Police observe International Women’s Week in Baramulla

Baramulla, Mar 10: Police in collaboration with ‘Special Cell for Women’s and Children’ organised an event to celebrate International Women’s Week at Women’s Police Station Baramulla in which women folk from district Baramulla largely participated.
The event was attended by SSP Baramulla Amod Ashok Nagpure, ASP Baramulla, DySP DAR Baramulla, DySP Prob Kubra Nazir, SHO PS Boniyar, Incharge Special Cell for Women and Children Baramulla, Coordinator Human Welfare Voluntary Organization Baramulla, Central Administrator One Stop Centre Baramulla and Chairman Elite Welfare Research Organization Baramulla.
SSP Baramulla while speaking on the occasion, highlighted the role of women in the society. He said that International Women’s Day is celebrated every year with great enthusiasm around the world to celebrate the achievements of women in social, political, economic and other fields of life. Today, women rule almost every field of life and work at par with men. SSP said that women’s day is particularly observed to acknowledge the achievements of women in various aspects of life.
SSP Baramulla also said that International Women’s Day is being celebrated to put forward and express an idea to the world that each gender deserves to be treated equally. Besides, to create changes in the mindset of the world.
Other dignitaries also highlighted the role of women in the society and shared their ideas with the participants during their speeches.
Later, a pledge was also taken to enhance and safeguard women’s empowerment in every aspect.