Police officer, CRPF constable among four more arrested in police sub-inspector recruitment scam: CBI

Srinagar, Nov 07: The CBI has arrested four more persons including a police officer and a CRPF constable involved in Jammu and Kashmir police sub-inspector recruitment(JKPSI) scam, an official said on Monday.
Quoting a spokesperson of the agency, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that CBI has arrested then ASI of J&K Police, a constable of CRPF posted at 160 Battalion in Jammu, packing incharge of printing press of a private company, and a private person belonging to Karnal.
The spokesperson said that CBI has so far arrested 13 accused including two constables and an ASI of J&K Police, a CRPF official, an ex-constable of CRPF, a government teacher and a commandant of BSF.
“It was found during investigation that the packing incharge of printing press allegedly stole the question paper of JKPSI examination while the same was being packed & sold the leaked question paper to an accused of Rewari who was arrested earlier,” the spokesperson said.
The official said that it was further alleged that the accused based in Haryana contacted the other touts based in J&K for soliciting candidates for sale of leaked question paper.
“The touts of J&K allegedly took the candidates from Jammu to Karnal (Haryana) one day before the examination. It was also alleged that vehicles for transporting the candidates to Karnal were arranged by the said ASI, " the agency said.
It stated that it was further alleged that the Karnal based accused arranged the hotel for providing leaked question paper to candidates at Karnal.
“The said constable of CRPF allegedly provided leaked question paper to certain candidates. The arrested accused are being produced today before the court of CJM, Jammu,” the spokesperson said.