Police officer, CRPF constable among four more arrested in police sub-inspector recruitment scam: CBI

Srinagar, Nov 07: The CBI has arrested four more persons including a police officer and a CRPF constable involved in Jammu and Kashmir police sub-inspector recruitment(JKPSI) scam, an official said on Monday.

Quoting a spokesperson of the agency, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that CBI has arrested then ASI of J&K Police, a constable of CRPF posted at 160 Battalion in Jammu, packing incharge of printing press of a private company, and a private person belonging to Karnal.

The spokesperson said that CBI has so far arrested 13 accused including two constables and an ASI of J&K Police, a CRPF official, an ex-constable of CRPF, a government teacher and a commandant of BSF.