Police officer injured in Shopian militant attack

Srinagar, Feb 1: An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police was injured in a militant attack in Shopian district of south Kashmir on Tuesday.
The injured ASI has been identified as Shabir Ahmad.
His condition is stated to be stable.
The incident occured at Ashmpora area of Shopian, three days after a policeman was shot dead by militants in Anantnag district of south Kashmir.
“#Terrorists fired upon ASI Shabir Ahmad while he was coming back from mosque after prayers in his native place Amishijipora area of #Shopian. He has been referred to Srinagar hospital. Area has been #cordoned. Case registered and investigation started. @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
“Today at about 1745 hrsShopian Police received information about a terror crime incident at Amishijipora area of Shopian where terrorists had fired upon a Police personnel. Senior police officers reached at the terror crime spot,” Police said. “Officers attending the terror crime spot learnt that ASI Shabir Ahmad was shot at by the terrorists while he was coming back from mosque after prayer. Amishijipora area of Shopian. In this terror incident, he had received gunshot injuries and was immediately evacuated to hospital for treatment of his injuries. The condition of the injured official is said to be stable.”
Police said it registered a case in this regard under the relevant sections of the law.
“Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime. Area has been cordoned and search in the area is going on,” Police said.
The attack on policemen in Shopian was the third time in the ongoing year.
The first killing of a policeman this year occured on 13 January in Kulgam district of south Kashmir.SgCTRohitChib was killed during an encounter in Pariwan village.
Police had said that he fell to the bullets after a joint team entered a house to arrest militants from a house where they had taken shelter.
Three days ago, a policeman, Ali Muhammad Ganie was shot dead in Hasanpora area of Bijbehera in Anantnag district.
Last year, 20 policemen were killed in different militancy-related incidents in different parts of Kashmir.
One of the biggest attacks last year had taken place in PanthaChowk area of Srinagar on 13 December when a Police bus was ambushed by militants, killing three policemen including an Assistant Sub-Unspector while 11 more policemen suffered injuries.
Three days before PanthaChowk attack, two policemen were killed in a surprise militant attack in Bandipora district.
The attacker, whom Police identified as a Pakistani militant, was caught on camera after he had shot the cops. Later, Police said a militant was also killed.