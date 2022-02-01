Police officer injured in Shopian militant attack

“#Terrorists fired upon ASI Shabir Ahmad while he was coming back from mosque after prayers in his native place Amishijipora area of #Shopian. He has been referred to Srinagar hospital. Area has been #cordoned. Case registered and investigation started. @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

“Today at about 1745 hrsShopian Police received information about a terror crime incident at Amishijipora area of Shopian where terrorists had fired upon a Police personnel. Senior police officers reached at the terror crime spot,” Police said. “Officers attending the terror crime spot learnt that ASI Shabir Ahmad was shot at by the terrorists while he was coming back from mosque after prayer. Amishijipora area of Shopian. In this terror incident, he had received gunshot injuries and was immediately evacuated to hospital for treatment of his injuries. The condition of the injured official is said to be stable.”