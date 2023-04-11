Police officers in Baramulla accorded warm farewell

During the event, SSP Baramulla Amod Ashok Nagpure threw light on the tenure of departing officers and commended their supervisory skills, professionalism, human nature, and decision-making during the toughest situations. The departing officers also shared their experiences and extended their gratitude to all ranks of District Police Baramulla for their cooperation.

