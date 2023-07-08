Police officers receive training on investigation techniques in Budgam

The training will be imparted to over 300 investigating officers of the district. The first leg of training was conducted today at DPL Budgam in which over 50 IOs participated.

DySP Mukhtar Ahmad hosted the training programme who delivered detailed lectures on different subjects on IT Act, Cyber Crime Challenges. He highlighted the latest technology, tools and techniques related to cyber security, IT Act etc. He also threw light on the importance of cyber security in the contemporary era where most of the financial, social activities are done via the internet. He informed the participants about legal ways and means to protect against network intrusions and unlawful activities like hacking, cyberbullying, phishing, online banking frauds etc.