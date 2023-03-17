Police organise 1-day workshop on investigation of  NDPS Act cases  in Baramulla

Sinagar, Mar 17: Police in collaboration with District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) organised one day workshop at Conference Hall DPL Baramulla for officers dealing with investigation of narcotics cases and laws and the legal procedures involved during investigation.
The workshop has been organized to refine the investigating skills of investigating officers and to update their knowledge with latest techniques and standard operating procedure to be adopted during investigation of narcotic drugs (NDPS Act) cases to secure maximum conviction.