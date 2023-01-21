Police organise anti-drug campaign in Awantipora

Awantipora, Jan 21: Police in Awantipora organised an anti-drug campaign cum debate competition at Town Hall Pampore under Civic Action Programme.
The anti-drug campaign was inaugurated by SSP Awantipora Mohd Yousuf. Students of different institutions, members of civil society and respectables of Pampore area participated in the campaign.
SDPO Pampore, Principal Govt. Degree College Pampore, Chairman MC Pampore, DySP (Prob), SHO Pampore and other civil/police officers were present on the occasion.
The programme was organised by police with the motive of generating awareness among the public about the menace of drugs, its side effects and the steps to be taken to eradicate this menace from the society.
SSP Awantipora, while speaking on the occasion, said that the issue of drug abuse is a challenge and it is the duty of all stakeholders to join the hands in creating awareness about the illegal use of drugs and adopt the measures to prevent this menace. He appreciated participants for cooperating with Police.
SSP Awantipora also said that public cooperation is necessary for eradication of the menace of drugs from the society. He stressed upon the participants to share all information related drug supply in the area so that action under law shall be taken. All the dignitaries also delivered speeches related to drug abuse and its side effects.
Later the debate competition was organised at Town Hall Pampore in which 1st position was bagged by Tahzeem Javaid, 2nd position by Tufail Javaid and 3rd position was bagged by Mehak Andrabi. The position holders were awarded with mementos and an appreciation certificates. Besides, participation certificates were also distributed among all participants.