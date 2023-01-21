Police organise anti-drug campaign in Awantipora

The programme was organised by police with the motive of generating awareness among the public about the menace of drugs, its side effects and the steps to be taken to eradicate this menace from the society.

SSP Awantipora, while speaking on the occasion, said that the issue of drug abuse is a challenge and it is the duty of all stakeholders to join the hands in creating awareness about the illegal use of drugs and adopt the measures to prevent this menace. He appreciated participants for cooperating with Police.