Police organise awareness rally against drug abuse in Awantipora

Awantipora, Sep 9: Police in Awantipora have organised an awareness rally against drug abuse.
The rally was attended by students, staff members of Mantaqi Memorial Higher Secondary School Awantipora & respectables of the area.
The awareness rally was flagged off by SDPO Awantipora . The rally passed through various routes of Sub-division Awantipora and culminated near Kharmode Awantipora.
The main aim of the rally was to spread awareness about ill effects of drug abuse and its consequences. SDPO Awantipora on the occasion, appealed the general public to join hands with Police in fighting against the abuse of drug and other substances to eliminate this social evil from the society. The participants were holding banners and placards in their hands with the messages against drug abuse and raised slogans against the social evil and pledged to join their hands to eradicate this menace from the society.