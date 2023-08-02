Police organise cyber crime awareness programmes in Pulwama

These programmes were hosted by concerned supervisory police officers and were attended by respectable citizens, youth and students of these areas.

"The main motive behind conducting such programmes is to provide awareness of cyber frauds among the general public particularly in youth and students. During these programmes, chairing officers briefed the participants about various types of cyber threats/crimes such as identity theft, credit card fraud, data stealing, cyber stalking, pornography, OTP frauds etc," police said.