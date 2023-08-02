Police organise cyber crime awareness programmes in Pulwama

Pulwama, Aug 2: In order to make the general public aware of cybercrimes, Police in Pulwama have organised awareness programmes at Police Station Pulwama, PS Rajpora, PS Litter and Middle School Kakapora.
These programmes were hosted by concerned supervisory police officers and were attended by respectable citizens, youth and students of these areas.
"The main motive behind conducting such programmes is to provide awareness of cyber frauds among the general public particularly in youth and students. During these programmes, chairing officers briefed the participants about various types of cyber threats/crimes such as identity theft, credit card fraud, data stealing, cyber stalking, pornography, OTP frauds etc," police said.
"They advised the participants to adopt safe browsing habits, to avoid suspicious websites while surfing the internet. They also appealed to the participants to not share OTPs or Bank Account Details and Passwords with anyone. The participants were also cautioned against accepting friend requests from unknown persons or chatting with unauthenticated persons on social media."