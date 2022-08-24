Police organise drug prevention programme

Srinagar: Police in Budgam organised an awareness programme on “Prevention of Drug Addiction” at Govt. Boys Higher Secondary School Nagam.
On the occasion, the speaker Insha Hassan (Incharge DDC DPL Budgam) highlighted the role of school management in identification of such cases and their role in treatment process thereof and also focused on the psychological and social aspects of Addiction.
The main focus was intended to disseminate awareness among the participants regarding the various preventive measures of substance abuse.
During the deliberations, socio-economic, physiological and psychological causes and also preventive measures of drug Addiction were also discussed.
The participants were encouraged to adopt a positive approach, and to encourage others to do the same.
Some important psychotherapeutic methods were also highlighted. All the participants pledged to never indulge in any kind of substance abuse.