Police organise drug prevention programme

The main focus was intended to disseminate awareness among the participants regarding the various preventive measures of substance abuse.

During the deliberations, socio-economic, physiological and psychological causes and also preventive measures of drug Addiction were also discussed.

The participants were encouraged to adopt a positive approach, and to encourage others to do the same.

Some important psychotherapeutic methods were also highlighted. All the participants pledged to never indulge in any kind of substance abuse.