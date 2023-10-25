Police organise marathon events in memory of fallen heroes

In Anantnag, “Run for Unity” was flagged off by SSP Anantnag G.V Sundeep Chakravarthy, besides DySP Hqrs Anantnag, DySP DAR, SHO PS Anantnag and other senior officers of Police and Youth Service and Sports department were also present on the occasion. About 250 students of different schools of district Anantnag and officials of J&K Police participated with zeal and zest in the marathon. Those who attained first five positions were awarded by SSP Anantnag with suitable cash prizes along with trophies.

In Pulwama, the marathon was flagged off by Addl. SP Pulwama Tanveer Ahmad along with SP Hqrs Pulwama and DySP DAR DPL Pulwama. The marathon started from Boonura Crossing and culminated at Tahab Crossing Pulwama, in which 200 to 250 students from different Govt, Private schools of district Pulwama participated.