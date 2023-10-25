Police organise marathon events in memory of fallen heroes

Srinagar, Oct 25: In the loving memory of martyrs and to give salutation to police martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for the motherland, police under “Police Flag Day Week-2023” organised marathon “Run for Unity” in Anantnag, Pulwama, Sopore, Ganderbal and Awantipora.
In Anantnag, “Run for Unity” was flagged off by SSP Anantnag G.V Sundeep Chakravarthy, besides DySP Hqrs Anantnag, DySP DAR, SHO PS Anantnag and other senior officers of Police and Youth Service and Sports department were also present on the occasion. About 250 students of different schools of district Anantnag and officials of J&K Police participated with zeal and zest in the marathon. Those who attained first five positions were awarded by SSP Anantnag with suitable cash prizes along with trophies.
In Pulwama, the marathon was flagged off by Addl. SP Pulwama Tanveer Ahmad along with SP Hqrs Pulwama and DySP DAR DPL Pulwama. The marathon started from Boonura Crossing and culminated at Tahab Crossing Pulwama, in which 200 to 250 students from different Govt, Private schools of district Pulwama participated.
Danish Mushtaq of higher secondary school Kakapora, Momin Farooq of Govt High School Pulwama and Touseef Ahmad Rather of Govt Higher Secondary School Litter bagged the 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions respectively and were rewarded with suitable cash prizes along with trophies as well as medals.
In Sopore, “Run for Unity” was organised from Railway Crossing Sopore to Seer Crossing, in which students from various schools of PD Sopore participated with zeal and zest. The marathon was flagged off by DySP DAR Sopore Dr. Hilal Ahmad Hilal-JKPS and other officers of Sopore Police. Later, a presentation was held at Railway Station Sopore where position holders were felicitated and refreshment was also provided to participants. On the occasion, DySP Traffic Shri Mujahid Nazir-JKPS and SHO Police Station PS Tarzoo were also present. Besides, concerned SHOs visited various places in their respective jurisdictions and highlighted the contribution of martyrs in their localities, educational institutions besides, photographs of martyrs were placed in various Police Stations of Police District Sopore.
In Ganderbal, police organized “Run for Unity” from Repora to Police Station Lar in which school students, youth of the district participated with zeal and zest. Besides, officers and officials of Police also participated in the event. The winners were awarded with cash prizes and trophies.
In Awantipora, police organised “Unity Run” wherein more than 150 participants of different age groups from different areas of Sub Division Pampore participated. The event started from Spice Park Dusoo up to Govt Degree Collage Pampore. During closing ceremony, first three winners were awarded with trophies and appreciation certificates and participation certificates were distributed among all the participants. On the occasion, SDPO Pampore, SHO PS Pampore besides, other civil and police officers were also present.