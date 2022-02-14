Police organise PCPG meeting in Awantipora

The meeting was chaired by SSP Awantipora Muhammad Yousuf accompanied by SDPO Pampore Mir Imtiyaz Ahmad and SHO PS Pampore. The meeting was attended by large number of respectable citizens, local Imams and youth of the area, the statement said.During the meeting, the participants raised various issues of public importance including drug menace.

The chairing officer assured the participants that their genuine grievances pertaining to Police would be resolved on priority and the issues pertaining to civil administration would be taken up with concerned authorities for their early redressal.