Police organise PCPG meeting in Awantipora

Srinagar, Feb 14: As a part of public outreach programme, Police Community Partnership Group (PCPG) meeting was facilitated by Police in Awantipora.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that rhe meeting was held at Police Station Pampore while following social distancing norms and other protocols.
The meeting was chaired by SSP Awantipora Muhammad Yousuf accompanied by SDPO Pampore Mir Imtiyaz Ahmad and SHO PS Pampore. The meeting was attended by large number of respectable citizens, local Imams and youth of the area, the statement said.During the meeting, the participants raised various issues of public importance including drug menace.
The chairing officer assured the participants that their genuine grievances pertaining to Police would be resolved on priority and the issues pertaining to civil administration would be taken up with concerned authorities for their early redressal.
The chairing officer also sought their cooperation in maintaining peace and stability in the area. SSP Awantipora requested the Imams to highlight the ill effects of drug menace during Friday sermons as a part of social duty.
During the meeting, stress was laid on the adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour and adoption of preventive measures to contain spread of COVID-19.
The participants in the meeting assured their full cooperation to Police and administration in tackling social evils and also appreciated the efforts of Police in facilitating community interaction meets where participants express their opinions freely.