Police organise PCPG meeting in Kulgam

Kulgam, Mar 24: In order to bridge the gap between police and public, the Police in Kulgam facilitated a Police Community Partnership Group meeting (PCPG) in the village Mohammadpora, Kulgam.
The meeting was chaired by SP Kulgam Sahil Sarangal besides, ASP NHW Qazigund Shabir Ahmad Khan, DySP Hqrs Kulgam Ghulam Muhammad Bhat, SHO PS Kulgam and other senior officers of Kulgam Police were also present on the occasion. The meeting was attended by respectable citizens including members of Auqaf Committees, Youth Clubs, Numberdars, Chowkidars, Traders Federation/Fruit Associations, Local Youth of the surrounding Villages of Okay, Nillow, Pariwan, Awhatto, Arreha, Sehpora, Mohammadpora, Tazipora, Khandipora and Chancer.
During the interaction meeting, the participants raised various issues of public importance for their immediate redressal. Referring to the issues highlighted by the participants, the chairing officer assured that the genuine issues will be taken up with the concerned authorities for their immediate redressal besides issues related to Police will be resolved in the shortest possible time. The participants were also stressed to co-operate with Police in identifying anti-national and anti-social elements who always try to disrupt the peaceful environment. The participants in the meeting assured their full cooperation to Police in tackling social evils and also appreciated the efforts of the Police in facilitating community interaction meets where participants express their opinions freely.