Police organise plantation drive under ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign

In Shopian, on the directions of SSP Shopian MS Tanushree held a plantation drive across all the police establishments in the district with an aim to promote awareness, importance and community engagement in understanding environmental ethics and role of police and public in upliftment of the nation. This initiative has garnered significant enthusiasm and participation from all sections of society, highlighting the collective dedication towards a stronger and environmentally conscious community. All SDPOs of the district participated in the said drive and planted ornamental and other local variants of trees in and around office campus and at other places.