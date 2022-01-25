Police organise pledge taking ceremonies in Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 25: National Voters Day was observed at all the Police establishments across Kashmir Zone by taking oath to promote democratic electoral participation. During these functions Covid-19 protocols & other guidelines were strictly followed.
On the occasion, a pledge-taking ceremony was held at Zonal Police Headquarters Kashmir Srinagar, where senior police officer administered the pledge to police officers and jawans.
“National Voters Day was also observed at Police Control Room Kashmir and at all the District Police Headquarters as well as other Police establishments of Kashmir Zone while following due Covid-19 protocols and other guidelines. These pledge functions were led by the respective district officers during which pledge was administrated to all the officers and officials,” police spokesperson said in a statement.