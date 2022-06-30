Police organise 'Thana Diwas' across Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police organised 'Thana Diwas' at various Police establishments across Kashmir on Thursday.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the programmes were held in Srinagar, Budgam, Baramulla, Bandipora, Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam, Handwara, Sopore, and Awantipora and were chaired by the district and zonal heads in their respective jurisdictional areas.

The meetings were attended by civil society members, Numberdars, Chowkidars, representatives of Traders Federation, Transporters, Auqaf Committees, Panchs, and Sarpanches while the Police officers and officials were also present on these occasions.