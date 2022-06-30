Police organise 'Thana Diwas' across Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police organised 'Thana Diwas' at various Police establishments across Kashmir on Thursday.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the programmes were held in Srinagar, Budgam, Baramulla, Bandipora, Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam, Handwara, Sopore, and Awantipora and were chaired by the district and zonal heads in their respective jurisdictional areas.
The meetings were attended by civil society members, Numberdars, Chowkidars, representatives of Traders Federation, Transporters, Auqaf Committees, Panchs, and Sarpanches while the Police officers and officials were also present on these occasions.
In these events, the participants highlighted various issues of public importance and they were assured by the chairing officers that their genuine grievances about the Police would be resolved on priority and that of the civil administration would be taken up with the concerned departments for their early redress.
The ‘Thana Divas’ held at Police Station Harwan was chaired by SHO Harwan Kushab Kumar during which the residents of the adjoining areas raised issues including drug menace, and cab service from Lal Chowk to Srinagar via Shalimar and Danihama, Hazratbal.
The SHO assured the people that the issues related to transport would be resolved and directed the Sumo Drivers Association to cooperate with the passengers.