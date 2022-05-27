Police organise Thana Diwas in Kashmir

Srinagar: As a part of public outreach programme and an initiative by Government of J&K, Police across Kashmir valley organised 'Thana Diwas' at various Police establishments.
The Programmes were chaired by district/zonal heads in their respective jurisdictional areas.
These meetings were attended by Executive Magistrates, DDCs, BDCs, Sarpanchs, Panchs, transporters, traders’ federation and respectables of their respective areas. Besides, police officers and officials were also present on the occasions.
In these events, the participants highlighted various issues of public importance and they were assured that their genuine grievances pertaining to Police will be resolved on priority and that of civil administration will be taken up with the concerned departments for their early redressal.
On the occasions, the chairing officers stated that policing at grass-root level in the district would be revamped to enhance proficiencies of the cops and to develop confidence among the people.