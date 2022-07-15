Police organise Thana Diwas in Kulgam

The events were held at PS Devsar, PS Behibagh and PS Kund and were chaired by respective jurisdictional Police officers. The meetings were attended by the respectable citizens, Civil societies of concerned areas, Sarpanchs, Panchs, including members of Auqaf Committees, Numberdars, Chowkidars, Traders federation and Transporters of respective areas. During the meetings, participants highlighted various issues of public importance, and they were assured that their genuine grievances pertaining to Police will be resolved on priority and that of civil administration will be taken up with the concerned Departments for their early redressal.