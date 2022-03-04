Police organise webinar

Srinagar, Mar 4 : In view of the unprecedented growth in crime among youth especially juveniles, Police in Budgam have organised a Webinar on Juvenile Delinquency and its Management.
The Webinar was attended by the SDPOs, SHOs, Investigating officers and other senior officers of the District Budgam. Medical Officer DH Bandipora Dr. Umair Qayoom, Psychologist Junaid Gayas and Insha In-charge Drug De-addiction Centre Budgam was the host speaker.
During the deliberations, the thrust was given to social and psychological aspects of juvenile delinquency. Ms. Insha commenced the deliberations on the theme and highlighted the major causes of juvenile delinquency, focussing on its behavioural and emotional components.