Police organise workshop on NDPS Act in Awantipora

The one day workshop was inaugurated by SSP Awantipora Muhammad Yousuf, besides DySP DAR, SHOs and other investigating officers of District Police Awantipora participated.

The workshop was organized to refine the investigating skills of investigating officers and to update their knowledge with latest techniques and standard operating procedure to be adopted during investigation of narcotic drugs (NDPS Act) cases to secure maximum conviction. On the occasion, SSP Awantipora stressed upon the officers that quality disposal of crime is more important than quantitative disposal.