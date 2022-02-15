Police organise workshop on NDPS Act in Awantipora

Srinagar, Feb 15: Police in collaboration with Anti-Narcotics Task Force of Jammu and Kashmir (ANTF J&K) organised one day workshop on NDPS Act at District Police Lines Awantipora.
The one day workshop was inaugurated by SSP Awantipora Muhammad Yousuf, besides DySP DAR, SHOs and other investigating officers of District Police Awantipora participated.
The workshop was organized to refine the investigating skills of investigating officers and to update their knowledge with latest techniques and standard operating procedure to be adopted during investigation of narcotic drugs (NDPS Act) cases to secure maximum conviction. On the occasion, SSP Awantipora stressed upon the officers that quality disposal of crime is more important than quantitative disposal.
The investigating officers must be acquainted with the law and legal procedure involved in the investigation of heinous crime. He also stressed upon investigating officers to adopt latest techniques and follow prescribed standard operating procedure for quality investigation so that culprits do not go scot-free. Addressing the participants, officers from Anti Narcotic Task-force advised for close supervision of Gazetted Officers in NDPS cases in order to improve the conviction rate and disposal of sensational crime cases.
Presentations were also given by officers of ANTF on various aspects of NDPS Act and related laws and procedures. The resource person of ANTF delivered detailed briefing over NDPS Act, PITNDPS and Financial Investigations etc. The main objective of the workshops was to enhance the investigative skills and to achieve higher conviction rates in NDPS cases.