Police pay tribute to slain DySP Aman Thakur on 3rd anniversary

Srinagar, Feb 24: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday paid tributes to slain DySP Aman Kumar Thakur on his third death anniversary.
“Police in Kulgam have paid rich tributes to the martyr DySP Aman Kumar Thakur who laid down his life in the line of duty and attained martyrdom in an anti-terrorist operation at Turigam Kulgam,” said a police spokesman, in a statement.
On the occasion, the commemoration parade was organized at District Police Lines Kulgam and floral wreaths were laid at his memorial as a mark of respect.
“His commitment and devotion towards professional obligations shall always be remembered. All the officers of Kulgam Police paid their homage by placing floral wreaths at the Martyr Monument,” added the spokesman.
Thakur and two militants were killed in a gunfight in Kulgam in February 2019 in which an army soldier also lost his life.