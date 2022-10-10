Police personnel in Budgam receive training on investigation techniques

SDPO Magam, Mohammad Saleem, hosted the training program which was attended by IOs of Police Station Beerwah and Out Post Hardipanzo. AT The programme, SDPO Magam stressed upon the need for professional investigation skills and emphasized upon IOs to ensure proper collection of evidence under law for ensuring the conviction of the accused persons in the cases.

SHO Police Station Beerwah Inspector Firdous Ahmed, I/C Out Post Hardipanzo SI Ali Mohammad also attended the training session. During the session, SDPO Magam threw light on various legal aspects relating to investigation of UA(P)A, NDPS, crime against women and other heinous crimes. He laid emphasis on the point that IOs should conduct investigation as per the set parameters of criminal law of land. SHO PS Beerwah also threw light on some parameters of investigation techniques and laid emphasis on the point that during investigation, utmost care must be taken to follow all the SOPs that are paramount for investigation of criminal cases.