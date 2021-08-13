Police prevent minor boy from committing suicide in central Kashmir's Ganderbal

A police spokesperson said that at about 1500hrs, a police party from police post Shadipora led by in-charge of the post, sub-inspector Gulzar Ahmad were on a routine patrolling duty in the area when they spotted the boy attempting to jump into the river Jhelum.

After noticing his movement as doubtful, the police party rushed towards him and foiled his suicidal attempt, police said.



The rescued minor boy, a resident of Nainara Sumbal in north Kashmir's Bandipora, was handed over to his parents after proper counselling, it added.

People have applauded the timely action of the police team for saving a precious life with the boy's parents specially expressing their gratitude to the team for swift response, which returned them their son.