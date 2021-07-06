Police probing militancy links of two held for selling cars stolen from Delhi in Kashmir

New Delhi, Jul 6:Days after two men were arrested from central Delhi in connection with stealing cars here and selling them in Kashmir, police on Tuesday said some suspicious photos have been found on the phone of one of the accused and they are probing if they had links with any militant groups.

The accused have been identified as Showket Ahmad Malla (25), a resident of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, and Mohammad Juber (22), a resident of Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh, according to police.

Some suspicious photos were found on Malla's phone. However, he is not seen in those photos, the police said.