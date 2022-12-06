Police produce charge-sheet in case regarding killing of SI

It said the case was registered under FIR No. 71/2022 of Police Station Pampore and the chargesheet was presented before the Court of NIA Srinagar against accused Owais Mushtaq Gani son of Mushtaq Ahmad Ganie resident of Samboora and killed terrorist Majid Nazir (terror outfit Al-Badr) son of Nazir Ahmad Wani resident of Ladhoo Pampore. Besides, challan against two juvenile accused (name withheld) was produced before the Hon’ble court of Juvenile Justice Board Pulwama for their involvement in the instant case.

The press note said that during the course of investigation, various suspects were called for questioning from time to time and on June 24 one suspect namely Owais Mushtaq Ganie son of Mushtaq Ahmad Ganie resident of Samboora confessed his involvement in the commission of crime.