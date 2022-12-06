Police produce charge-sheet in case regarding killing of SI

Srinagar, Dec 6: Special Investigating Unit (SIU) Awantipora produced chargesheet in a case regarding killing of SI Farooq Ahmad resident of Samboora on June 18, a press note said.
It said the case was registered under FIR No. 71/2022 of Police Station Pampore and the chargesheet was presented before the Court of NIA Srinagar against accused Owais Mushtaq Gani son of Mushtaq Ahmad Ganie resident of Samboora and killed terrorist Majid Nazir (terror outfit Al-Badr) son of Nazir Ahmad Wani resident of Ladhoo Pampore. Besides, challan against two juvenile accused (name withheld) was produced before the Hon’ble court of Juvenile Justice Board Pulwama for their involvement in the instant case.
The press note said that during the course of investigation, various suspects were called for questioning from time to time and on June 24 one suspect namely Owais Mushtaq Ganie son of Mushtaq Ahmad Ganie resident of Samboora confessed his involvement in the commission of crime.
On his disclosure, two juveniles (name withheld) were held for their active involvement and role in the killing of the police officer Farooq Ahmad along with one active terrorist of proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr namely Majid Nazir son of Nazir Ahmad Wani resident of Ladhoo Pampore.
The press note added that during the course of investigation it came to forth that all the three accused were active terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit Al-Badar and were in constant touch with the said active terrorist Majid Nazir Wani who gave them arms and ammunition to carry out the attacks on soft targets.
It is pertinent to mention that said terrorist Majid Nazir involved in the commission of instant crime was eliminated by Police/SF in an encounter at Tujan area of Pulwama on June 21, the press note said.
The press note said that on the basis of evidence gathered prima-facie offences punishable under relevant sections of law for commission of instant crime has been established. The investigation of the case concluded with chargesheet against four accused persons including two juveniles, one neutralized terrorist and an accused person before the competent court of law.