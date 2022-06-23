Police promise anti-drone system, snipers, QRTs for protection of Amarnath yatris

Jammu: An anti-drone system has been installed while 5000 additional paramilitary forces personnel have been deployed for the safety and security of the Amarnath yatris.
Authorities are expecting up to 8 lakh yatris to turn up this year and have put in place security arrangements in and around Jammu where the yatris would stay.
The additional deployment has been made in railway stations, Jammu airport, Saraswati Bhawan, Ram Mandir, Panchayat Bhawan, Bhagwati Nagar, and other designated places and 32 lodging centres.
During an interaction with journalists at Jammu Press Club, SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli said that they had deployed an anti-drone system in Jammu’s Bhagwati Nagar base camp to meet the challenge of drones.
“We do receive general inputs,” he said but ruled out any specific threat.
He said that 5000 more paramilitary forces personnel had been deployed in Jammu and that the “yatra convoy will be given foolproof security”.
He said that the Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) and snipers on rooftops would protect the yatris.
Meanwhile, he cautioned the people about “sticky bombs” and called for checking the bottom of vehicles before boarding them.
“You should check the car when it is parked in public places as sticky bombs could be planted with timers,” he said.