Police promise anti-drone system, snipers, QRTs for protection of Amarnath yatris

Jammu: An anti-drone system has been installed while 5000 additional paramilitary forces personnel have been deployed for the safety and security of the Amarnath yatris.

Authorities are expecting up to 8 lakh yatris to turn up this year and have put in place security arrangements in and around Jammu where the yatris would stay.

The additional deployment has been made in railway stations, Jammu airport, Saraswati Bhawan, Ram Mandir, Panchayat Bhawan, Bhagwati Nagar, and other designated places and 32 lodging centres.