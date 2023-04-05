Police re-Arrest LeT associates who escaped custody in Baramulla

Srinagar, April 05: Two affiliates of Lashkar-e-Toiba, who had previously escaped from police custody, were re-arrested on Wednesday evening in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Quoting officials, news agency GNS reported that Maroof Nazir Soleh of Kanlibagh and Shahid Showkat Bala of Banglowbagh were detained hours after they had escaped during Sehri time.