Police re-arrest LeT associates who escaped custody in Baramulla

Baramulla, Apr 5: Two LeT associates fled from Police custody in the early hours of Wednesday morning. However, their bid was short-lived as they were re-arrested by the Baramulla Police later in the day.
The two accused, identified as Maroof Nazir Soleh of Kanlibagh and Shahid Showkat Bala of Banglowbagh were detained hours after they had escaped during Sehri time.
A top official said the duo after taking their Sehri asked one Santri deployed near the lock up to take their hot case (tiffin). "While handing over him the hot case the duo pushed him and managed to escape from the Police custody," a top official said.
He said the duo after fleeing from police custody had taken shelter at a residential house in old town Baramulla.
"Locals and relatives of the duo supported us to nab them and the duo also agreed to arrest themselves to Police," the official said.
Earlier, the Baramulla police had launched a manhunt to nab the duo and collected some CCTV footage as well.
After a few hours of intense search, the Baramulla Police managed to track down the two accused and apprehended them.
The Baramulla police has registered a fresh case against the duo for fleeing from the police custody and the accused will now be produced before the court as per the legal proceedings.
The Police have also launched an investigation into how the accused managed to escape from custody in the first place.
Earlier, the Police spokesman said the duo were earlier arrested for their involvement in lobbing a grenade blast at a wine shop in Dewan Bagh area near office of SSP Baramulla and DIG north Kashmir.
"After their arrest in connection with a grenade attack on a wine shop last year, A charge sheet was produced and they were lodged in district Jail. Two were also involved in two more FIRs," the police official said.
"In March last week their custody was changed and they were lodged in Baramulla Police station. Maroof Nazir Soleh of Kanlibagh was already involved in two FIRs and third one was registered against him today for escaping from Police custody," he said, adding that the Police have already registered three FIRs against Shahid Showkat Bala of Banglowbagh and now 4th one was registered against him for fleeing from the Police custody.
"The department will also probe the negligence of the police cops due to which the duo managed to flee from custody. Appropriate action will be taken after investigations will be completed," the Police official said.