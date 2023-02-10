Police recover kidnapped girl within hours in Baramulla

Srinagar, Feb 10: Police in Baramulla have recovered a kidnapped minor girl within hours and arrested the accused person involved in the abduction, a police press note said.
“Yesterday, Police Post Delina received a written complaint from a resident of Juhama Baramulla that his daughter (name withheld) aged about 14 years has been kidnapped by Adil Ahmad Dar son of Farooq Ahmad Dar resident of Banyari Ajas Bandipora. Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 22/ 2023 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Baramulla and investigation was set into motion,”it said.
The press note added that acting swiftly, a police team of Police Post Delina raided a specific location and recovered the kidnapped minor girl within four hours from Banyari Ajas Bandipora and arrested the accused kidnapper on the spot.
After completion of all medico-legal norms, the girl was handed over to her legal heirs. Further investigation into the matter is going on.