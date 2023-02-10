Police recover kidnapped girl within hours in Baramulla

“Yesterday, Police Post Delina received a written complaint from a resident of Juhama Baramulla that his daughter (name withheld) aged about 14 years has been kidnapped by Adil Ahmad Dar son of Farooq Ahmad Dar resident of Banyari Ajas Bandipora. Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 22/ 2023 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Baramulla and investigation was set into motion,”it said.