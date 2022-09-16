Police refute reports claiming 'kidnapping of minor children by non-locals' in Ganderbal

Srinagar, Sept 16: Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday refuted reports claiming kidnapping of a minor child by some unknown non-locals in Yanihama locality of Lar in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.
News agency KNO quoted a police spokesperson saying that some media groups have circulated news on social media platforms that some unknown non locals tried to kidnap minor children at Yanihuma.
The statement reads that statements of house owner where the non-locals are putting up and other eyewitnesses have been recorded which confirms that they were not involved in any criminal act.
“They also stated that they were begging in the area and neither they tried to kidnap any minor children nor they indulged in any theft attempt,” police said.
It added that social media platforms circulated a video without verifying the facts from local police.
“All Social Media platforms are directed not to circulate this fake news on social media. Whosoever shall be involved in circulating such fake and baseless news shall be held under relevant sections of law. Moreover, rumour mongers will be dealt strictly under law,” added police.