Police register FIR against Srinagar DDC member for 'wrongful restraint'

Srinagar, May 31: J&K Police have registered an FIR against a DDC member Aijaz Hussain for 'wrongful restraint and voluntarily causing hurt'.
The action comes after two residents of Srinagar filed a complaint against Hussain.
"On the basis of complaint lodged by Nazim Hussain Bhat & Imdad Ali Mir, FIR no 51/2023 u/s 323,341 of IPC dated 30.05.2023 registered in Panthachowk PS against DDC member Aijaz Hussain Rather on offences of wrongful restraint & voluntarily causing hurt, " said Srinagar Police in a tweet.