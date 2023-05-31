Kashmir

Police register FIR against Srinagar DDC member for 'wrongful restraint'

The action comes after two residents of Srinagar filed a complaint against Hussain
Aijaz Hussain Mir . File Photo: Mubashir Khan/GK
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, May 31: J&K Police have registered an FIR against a DDC member Aijaz Hussain for 'wrongful restraint and voluntarily causing hurt'. 

The action comes after two residents of Srinagar filed a complaint against Hussain. 

"On the basis of complaint lodged by  Nazim Hussain Bhat & Imdad Ali Mir, FIR no 51/2023 u/s 323,341 of IPC dated 30.05.2023 registered in Panthachowk PS against DDC member Aijaz Hussain Rather on offences of wrongful restraint & voluntarily causing hurt, " said Srinagar Police in a tweet. 

