Police register FIR against Srinagar DDC member for 'wrongful restraint'

The action comes after two residents of Srinagar filed a complaint against Hussain.

"On the basis of complaint lodged by Nazim Hussain Bhat & Imdad Ali Mir, FIR no 51/2023 u/s 323,341 of IPC dated 30.05.2023 registered in Panthachowk PS against DDC member Aijaz Hussain Rather on offences of wrongful restraint & voluntarily causing hurt, " said Srinagar Police in a tweet.