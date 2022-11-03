Police rescue three tourists stuck on Affarwat mountain

Srinagar, Nov 3: Jammu and Kashmir Police rescued three tourists who had lost their way in Affarwat mountainous area of Gulmarg last night, officials said on Thursday.
Quoting a police officer, news agency GNS reported that Gulmarg police swung into action after receiving information last night that some tourists were stuck at Affarwat as they lost their way back to Gondola.
"Upon this, a police party was deputed and the tourists who were identified as Raju, Ananya and Bhardwaj, all residents of Hyderabad, were rescued," he said.
The tourists said that police's swift response saved them. "We had gone towards Gondola on foot and completely lost our way. We called SHO Gulmarg and a police team reached in no time and rescued us," one of tourists said while being flanked by two others.
"Without the police help we would not have been able to return safely and we thank police wholeheartedly," he added.