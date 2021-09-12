Police rescue nomad family alongwith livestock stuck in nullah Yath Yathur in Kulgam

A Kulgam police spokesman said that it received an information at about 0600 hours this morning that the water level in the nullah had increased abruptly because of continuous rainfall during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday due to which the nomadic family alongwith its livestock was stuck in the nullah.

Accordingly, on the tip off, a police party led by in charge police post Mirbazar, Sub Inspector Abdul Rashid along with SDRF team under the supervision of SHO and SDPO Qazigund reached the spot and with strenuous efforts rescued the five family members family with their livestock including 200 sheep, one horse and two dogs and also their essential commodities were shifted to a safer place, the police spokesman said.

General public and the rescued family members thanked Kulgam Police for the timely assistance in saving precious lives.