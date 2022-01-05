Police rescue six non-local labourers stuck in snowbound Sonamarg

Ganderbal, Jan 5: Police on Wednesday rescued six non-local labourers stuck at Sonamarg following snowfall and the subsequent road closure.
The six street vendors were stuck after around 4 ft snow accumulated at Sonamarg, as per officials, which also led to closure of the main road.
The labourers were rescued by a team of local police led by SDPO Yasir Qadri along with SHO Sonamarg, SHO Kangan and SHO Gund and subsequently shifted to a secure accommodation in Kangan.
Meanwhile, the heavy snowfall at the tourist destination led to disruption of electricity and water supply as per local sources.
A minor snow avalanche also hit the western portal of Zojila tunnel construction site near Sarbal Sonamarg on Wednesday morning however it didn't cause any damage to life or property.