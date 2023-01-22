Police prevent woman from committing suicide in Baramulla: Officials

He said, however, a police team reached to the spot and engaged the woman in a conversation, while she was tactfully pulled off from the edge of the hillock.

The official said the woman who was rescued has been married to a resident of Delina. “She was feeling disturbed as she has lost contact with her family in Bengal, which is why she tried to take this extreme step,” he said.

He added the woman has been counselled and has been handed over to family members.