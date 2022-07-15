Police review Muharram arrangements in Budgam

During the meeting, discussions were held on various security and public issues regarding Muharram arrangements and threadbare discussions were held on various aspects of arrangements including ensuring proper security deployment, traffic management and availability of other amenities related to Police. The chairing officer assured that full cooperation will be provided by Police during the Muharram days.

The participants in the meeting assured their full co-operation to Police and also appreciated the efforts of Police in facilitating such interaction meets where participants express their opinions freely. The meeting concluded on a positive note.