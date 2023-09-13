Police rope in religious leaders for war on drugs in Baramulla

Baramulla, Sep 13: After inflicting heavy blow to the narcotic trade across north Kashmir's Baramulla district, police on Wednesday roped in religious leaders and Imams in a significant milestone in their ongoing efforts to combat drug abuse within the community.
Baramulla police on Wednesday organised a one-day Anti-Drugs Conference at Dak Bunglow Baramulla in which scores of religious leaders and Imams besides some respectable civil society members participated.
Besides various police officers including DIG North Kashmir, Vivek Gupta, SSP Baramulla Amod Nagpure, DySP Hqrs Bla Altaf Ahmad Khan, SDPO Pattan, Mohd Nawaz, SDPO Tangmarg Imtiaz Ahmed, DySP DAR DPL Baramulla, Aijaz Ahmad also participated.
The conference gathered experts from various fields, including legal, medical, social, governmental, and religious backgrounds. These experts shared their insights on topic of religious condemnations of drugs.
DIG North Kashmir Vivek Gupta, stressed the pivotal role of civil societies and religious institutions in combating the scourge of drug addiction within the society. Emphasising, the intense influence of religious leaders, he said that they are not only respectable figures but also “our moral compass, guiding us with unwavering devotion along the righteous path of our faith.”
The audience predominantly consisted of religious leaders, preachers, imams, and youth. SSP Baramulla, Amod Ashok Nagpure, while addressing the gathering, stressed upon the crucial role that religious leaders and civil society play in eradicating the use of drugs. Baramulla Police have already taken significant steps in the war against drugs, with more than 200 cases registered under the NDPS Act, over 300 drug peddlers arrested, and 54 hardcore drug peddlers booked under PIT NDPS PSA.
The police have also confiscated illegal drug property valued at Rs 2 crore in Baramulla. SSP Amod Nagpure, stressed that, “while these actions are vital, it's a collective effort involving all stakeholders that will truly lead to a drug-free society.”
Participants at the conference applauded the unique approach of the Baramulla Police and expressed their appreciation for the police's tireless work in making the community safer and drug-free.
Former president Auqaf-i-Islami Baramulla while appreciating the role of Baramulla police under the leadership of SSP, Amode Nagpure, said that the efforts of police in combating the menace of drug abuse is worth appreciation.
He said the war of Baramulla police has reached to a new height especially after it seized the property of narcotic dealers, thus spreading a message that such elements wont be spared.
“The Baramulla police has received tremendous appreciation from the local community for their efforts in curbing the drug menace,” said Abdul Rehman Shalla. “Now as a responsible citizen it is our duty to cooperate with the police in totality in combating the drug menace,” he said.
On this occasion, several religious preachers addressed the gathering and gave their speech in the light of Islam against the drug abuse.
They assured the authorities that they will spread the message of anti drug campaign and will keep eye on such elements who spoil the new generation.