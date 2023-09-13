Police rope in religious leaders for war on drugs in Baramulla

Baramulla police on Wednesday organised a one-day Anti-Drugs Conference at Dak Bunglow Baramulla in which scores of religious leaders and Imams besides some respectable civil society members participated.

Besides various police officers including DIG North Kashmir, Vivek Gupta, SSP Baramulla Amod Nagpure, DySP Hqrs Bla Altaf Ahmad Khan, SDPO Pattan, Mohd Nawaz, SDPO Tangmarg Imtiaz Ahmed, DySP DAR DPL Baramulla, Aijaz Ahmad also participated.

The conference gathered experts from various fields, including legal, medical, social, governmental, and religious backgrounds. These experts shared their insights on topic of religious condemnations of drugs.