Police seek help to trace suspect in hit-and-run accident in Rafiabad

Sopore, May 9: Police have sought help from the public in identifying a motorcyclist involved in a hit-and-run accident in Hadipora area of north Kashmir's Baramullla district last week.
The accident took place on April 2 when the unknown motorcyclist hit one pedestrian namely Bilal Ahmad Lone son of Late Habibullah Lone of Lorihama Rafiabad who later succumbed to his injuries at SMHS Hospital.
Sopore Police have registered a case FIR No.32/2022 U/S 279, 337 IPC in Police Station Dangiwacha in this regard. Police have also released the CCTV footage of the accident showing the suspected motorcyclist fleeing from the spot.
Sopore police appealed general public to inform on the contact numbers 9596773024, 9419028999 and 9596773095 in case of any clue about the accused.