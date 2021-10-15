Police seeks help to trace out missing Sopore youth

Police in a statement said that as reported by Ghulam RasoolKaboo S/O Abdul RehmanKaboo resident of AramporaSopore that his son Taufeeq, Ahmad went missing from 12 October 2021.

In this regard, a missing report has been registered at Police Station Sopore and general public is requested that if anybody have any information or any clue about his whereabouts may kindly inform Sopore Police on following contact numbers: 9596773010, 9596773100, 9596773024 and 70067 07586.