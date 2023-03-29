Police seize 5 vehicles, arrest 5 persons

A police party headed by Incharge PP Kungamdara and Incharge PP Mirgund under the supervision of SDPO Pattan Mohammad Nawaz-JKPS seized three vehicles (tractors) and arrested three persons at Kanisuth Colony Mirgund and Goom Ahmadpora Pattan for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals. The accused drivers have been identified as Sajad Ahmad Bhat son of Gh Ahmad Bhat resident of Khanpeth, Javid Ahmad Khan son of Assadullah Khan resident of Singhpora and Rayees Ahmad Wani son of Gh Hassan Wani resident of Goom Ahmadpora. Similarly, officers from Police Station Kreeri under the supervision of SDPO Kreeri Khalid Ashraf-JKPS seized two vehicles (tractors) and arrested two persons identified as Muneer Ahmad Dar son of Nazir Ahmad and Muneer Ahmad Ganie son of Gh Mohiuddin Ganie, both residents of Shrakwara, at Shrakwara Kreeri for illegally extracting and transportation of minerals.