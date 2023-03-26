Police seize illicit timber in Budgam, 3 accused arrested

A press note said that Police Station Khag received an information that Fayaz Ahmad Malik son of Abdul Karim Malik, Ghulam Mohammad Dar son of Abdul Rehman Dar and Ghulam Hasan Dar son of Mohammad Abdullah Dar all residents of Shuplian Khag have hidden illicit timber in the tin shed of Fayaz Ahmad Malik in forest village Shuplin Khag. On receipt of this information, a police party alongwith officials of Forest Department raided the specific spot and seized illicit timber (93 Swans of Deodar/Kail) from the tin shed. All the three accused persons involved in the commission of crime were arrested on the spot. They have been shifted to police station where they remain in custody.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 18/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Khag and investigation has been taken up.