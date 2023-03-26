Police seize illicit timber in Budgam, 3 accused arrested
Srinagar, Mar 26: Police in Budgam have seized illicit timber in village Shuplin Khag and arrested three accused persons in this connection.
A press note said that Police Station Khag received an information that Fayaz Ahmad Malik son of Abdul Karim Malik, Ghulam Mohammad Dar son of Abdul Rehman Dar and Ghulam Hasan Dar son of Mohammad Abdullah Dar all residents of Shuplian Khag have hidden illicit timber in the tin shed of Fayaz Ahmad Malik in forest village Shuplin Khag. On receipt of this information, a police party alongwith officials of Forest Department raided the specific spot and seized illicit timber (93 Swans of Deodar/Kail) from the tin shed. All the three accused persons involved in the commission of crime were arrested on the spot. They have been shifted to police station where they remain in custody.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 18/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Khag and investigation has been taken up.
The drive against timber smugglers will continue to ensure protection of green gold. “Our consistent actions against anti-social elements should reassure the community members that we are making every effort to keep our society free of crime. Police have resolved to act as per law against those who indulge in criminal and anti-social activities, “ the press note said.