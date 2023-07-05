Police seize smuggled timber in Baramulla

A police party of Police Station Uri led by SHO PS Uri under the supervision of SDPO Uri Shokat Ali arrested 2 timber smugglers identified as Farooq Ahmad Jungle and Mashkoor Ahmad Jungle both residents of Nambla C Uri, involved in cutting down illicit forest timber. On their disclosure, 57 cft illicit wooden planks of forest timber were recovered in Nambla C Uri.

Similarly, a police party of PP Mirgund under the supervision of SDPO Pattan Shri Mohd Nawaz arrested a drug smuggler identified as Manzoor Ahmad Dar resident of Khanpeth, involved in cutting down illicit forest timber. On his disclosure, 48 cft illicit wooden planks of forest timber were recovered in Khanpeth Singhpora.