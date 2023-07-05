Police seize smuggled timber in Baramulla

Baramulla, July 5: Police have seized illicit timber in Baramulla and arrested 3 accused persons involved in the commission of crime.
A police party of Police Station Uri led by SHO PS Uri under the supervision of SDPO Uri Shokat Ali arrested 2 timber smugglers identified as Farooq Ahmad Jungle and Mashkoor Ahmad Jungle both residents of Nambla C Uri, involved in cutting down illicit forest timber. On their disclosure, 57 cft illicit wooden planks of forest timber were recovered in Nambla C Uri.
Similarly, a police party of PP Mirgund under the supervision of SDPO Pattan Shri Mohd Nawaz arrested a drug smuggler identified as Manzoor Ahmad Dar resident of Khanpeth, involved in cutting down illicit forest timber. On his disclosure, 48 cft illicit wooden planks of forest timber were recovered in Khanpeth Singhpora.
All the accused persons were shifted to their respective police stations where they remain in custody. Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and investigations have been initiated.
"The drive against timber smugglers will continue to ensure protection of green gold. Our consistent actions against anti-social elements should reassure the community members that we are making every effort to keep our society free of crime. Police have resolved to act as per law against those who indulge in criminal and anti-social activities," police said.