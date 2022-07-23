Police seize smuggled timber in Budgam

Srinagar, July 23: Police in Budgam have seized illicit timber and arrested the accused person involved in the commission of the crime.
Acting on specific information regarding timber smuggling, a police party of Police Post Pakherpora at a checkpoint established near Petrol Pump Pakherpora intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number JK13E-6604 driven by one person namely Syed Mukhtar Ahmad Indrabi son of Syed Mehraj-u-Din Indrabi resident of Thokerpora Pulwama. During checking, 4 logs of illicit timber were recovered from the said vehicle. The accused driver has been arrested and vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 69/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Charar-e-Sharief and investigation has been initiated. "Our consistent actions against anti-social elements should reassure the community members that we are making every effort to keep our society free of crime. Police have resolved to act as per law against those who indulge in criminal activities,” police said.