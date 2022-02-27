Police shift critically ill patient to hospital in snow bound Kupwara, SSP announces reward

Srinagar Feb 27: Police in Kupwara on Sunday shifted a critically ill patient from Jabdi area of Karnah to sub-disrict Hospital Tangdhar.
A police spokesman said that at about 0945hrs, Police Station Karnah received a distress call from the area that a critically ill patient namely Alif Din son of Habibullah needs immediate medical attention, as no vehicle was able to ply on the road due heavy snowfall in the area.
Accordingly, a police party led by SHO PS Karnah and Inspector Mudassir Ahmad rushed to the spot and lifted the patient on shoulders with the help of locals to Charkungi from where the official vehicle of Police Station was pressed into service up to Kona Gabra where hospital Ambulance was waiting. The patient was then shifted into the ambulance to Sub District Hospital Tangdhar for immediate treatment, the spokesman said.
Locals applauded the efforts of Police for prompt response and assistance at such a crucial juncture, he added. SSP Kupwara Yougal Manhas has announced a reward for the police party for the efforts.