Police, SOG teams launch area domination operation

Jammu: Police teams from three police stations and the Special Operation Group Wednesday launched an ‘area domination operation’ in Jammu’s old city amid the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.
The exercise was part of a security drill conducted by a team of Police personnel, SHOs from three police stations with the SOG teams jointly conducting the area domination operation from Shaheedi Chowk.
“These teams conducted the operation and checked some of the houses for the identity of the tenants and other places,” said a police spokesman .