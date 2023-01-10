Brother-in-law arrested for murdering Pampore woman, case solved: police

Srinagar, Jan 10: Police on Tuesday said that they has solved a blind murder case within 24 hours by arresting a person involved in killing of his sister-in-law in Pampore, Awantipora.

Police, in a statement, said that they received information on Jan 08 at around 1730hrs about one female body identified as Rozi Jaan wife of Muzafar Ahmad Ganie resident of Kadlabal Pampore aged about 40 years which was brought to SDH Pampore by family members (in-laws).

Since the cause of her death, prima facie, appeared to be suspicious, accordingly, Pampore police after completion of medico legal procedure initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 CrPC to ascertain cause of death, added the statement.

Keeping in view the sensitivity of the case, a special investigating team was constituted by SSP Awantipora under the supervision of SDPO Pampore and investigation was promptly set into motion.

During the course of investigation, several family members including the husband of the deceased were called for questioning, " the statement said.