Police solve burglary case in Baramulla; 2 arrested

During the course of investigation, with the help of technical and human resources names of some suspects surfaced. Among the suspects, Fida Hussain Khanday son of Gh Mohammad Khanday resident of Yekhmanpora was called for questioning. During questioning, he confessed that he alongwith two other accomplices namely Shahin Ahmed Taknoo resident of Zaalpora Sumbal and Aijaz Ahmad Malla resident of Yekhmanpora are involved in the commission of crime. Among the involved persons, two have been arrested while the third accused person namely Aijaz Ahmad Malla is still at large and efforts are on to nab him.

On their disclosure, stolen materials worth lakhs was recovered. Moreover, the vehicle (Load Carrier) bearing registration number JK15B-4178 used in the commission of crime has also been seized. They have been shifted to police station where they remain in custody.